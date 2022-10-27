India’s Female Cricketers Will Be Paid the Same as Male Players

(Bloomberg) -- India will pay its women cricketers the same match fees as it does for men, Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a tweet.

The move will help usher in “a new era of gender equality” in Indian cricket, said Shah in a tweet.

Women’s cricket is gaining in popularity in India, which boasts the world’s biggest audience for the sport. Indian Premier League, the country’s top cricket competition, is preparing to roll out a women’s league as organizers seek ways to make the third most-watched sporting event bigger, more profitable and diverse.

At the same time, women’s professional sports are gaining traction around the world, and female athletes are increasingly insisting on more influence and better compensation. In global soccer, the US Women’s National Team won its high-profile fight for pay equity, inspiring similar demands from the Canadian team and a protest over management by Spain’s national squad.

Estimated to be worth $7 billion, IPL attracted 600 million viewers last year, trailing only the Premier League and the National Football League in its reach, according to BCCI estimates. The cricket control body for India accounts for about 80% of the sport’s global revenue.

