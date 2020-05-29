(Bloomberg) -- India’s economic growth slowed last quarter, just as the government began locking down a country of 1.3 billion people to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.1% in the three months through March from a year ago, the Statistics Ministry said in a statement in New Delhi on Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of 37 economists was for the economy to grow 1.6%.

Growth was 4.2% in the fiscal year through March 2020, the Ministry said, a performance that was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. But that was slower than the 5% the government expected before the virus outbreak.

Key Insights

India was already in the midst of a protracted economic slowdown before the virus hit, as a festering crisis among shadow lenders depressed credit demand as well as spending in the consumption-driven economy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees a bigger knock to growth in the second quarter. It’s predicting a 45% decline in annualized quarter-on-quarter GDP, resulting in a record contraction of 5% for the full fiscal year through March 2021

The government announced a $277 billion package to help boost the economy, while the central bank has cut interest by a total 115 basis points so far this year

