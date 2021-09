(Bloomberg) -- India’s largest private insurer HDFC Life Insurance said it will acquire a 100% stake in Exide Life Insurance Co. Ltd for about 66.87 billion rupees ($920 million).

The deal will be via the issuance of about 87 million shares at 685 rupees each and HDFC Life will also pay 7.26 billion rupees in cash, according to a statement on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.