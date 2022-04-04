(Bloomberg) -- Shares of India’s largest mortgage financier, Housing Development Finance Corp., and the nation’s top private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., surged on plans to merge the two entities.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the bank, according to a filing on Monday. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares held.

The merger follows a proposal by the banking regulator for large non-banking finance companies to convert into banks after India was shaken by a massive shadow lending crisis in 2018.

“I think it’s a good thing for the Indian banking system” for a large non-banking finance firm to merge with a big bank, Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Bloomberg TV. “India wants to upsize its banks to a global scale and it will be a good thing for Indian banking, especially private sector banks.”

HDFC shares climbed 12% and HDFC Bank rose 9.5% as of 9:46 a.m. in Mumbai.

