(Bloomberg) -- India’s highest court has upheld the right of all women to safe and legal abortions, irrespective of their marital status.

Unmarried women cannot be denied the right to a late-term abortion between weeks 20 to 24 of their pregnancy under the South Asian nation’s medical termination of pregnancy law, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court said.

The court’s order came in response to a plea from a 25-year-old unmarried woman who was denied the right to terminate her more than 20-week-old pregnancy by the Delhi High Court earlier this year. That court said the law for such late-term abortions did not cover single women.

The Supreme Court later granted the woman interim permission to access an abortion while continuing to consider the wider legal point.

“The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained,” presiding judge D.Y. Chandrachud said in court Thursday, according to LiveLaw, a legal news website. “Women must have autonomy to have free exercise of these rights.”

In still-deeply conservative India, where just 19% of women participate in the labor market, the protection of their rights, including safe access to abortion, takes on greater significance. Women face enormous stigma for having consensual sexual relations or having children outside of marriages.

While India’s law allows unmarried women to get abortions and extends the gestational cap in limited circumstances, “it still falls short of being a rights-based legislation,” the Population Foundation of India, a New Delhi-based reproductive health think tank, said in a statement after the order. “We hope that this judgment could be a step towards making our abortion regime more liberal and pro-women.”

The Indian judgment comes amid the ongoing global debate over abortion rights after the US Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment, erasing a constitutional right to abortion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.