(Bloomberg) --

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah said he tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted in a hospital.

Shah asked people who have come in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested, he said in a post on Twitter. The minister said his health was fine but was getting hospitalized on the advice of his doctors.

Shah has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s point man for more than three decades. His rise from a lowly party worker who hung campaign posters to home minister -- considered India’s second-most important job -- has been closely enterwined with Modi’s own climb at the top.

(Updates with more details in second paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.