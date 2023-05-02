(Bloomberg) -- India’s imports of Russian oil exceeded combined flows from Saudi Arabia and Iraq last month for the first time ever, according to data from Vortexa Ltd., as the South Asian nation continued to gorge on the discounted crude. However, overall volumes from Russia are likely to remain steady in May as China competes for the Urals grade, said Serena Huang, an analyst at the shipping analytics company.

