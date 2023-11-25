(Bloomberg) -- The week ended on a cautiously optimistic note, with Hamas releasing its first hostages, including 10 Thai nationals and a citizen of the Philippines, China becoming serious about aid to its struggling real estate sector and crypto getting its mojo back.

An index of 214 Indian industrial companies — from bridge builders to helicopter makers — has surged 53% this year as the nation experiences a tectonic change in where investors are putting their money.

China’s health-care system was in the spotlight again as a wave of child pneumonia cases swept through the country. Here’s what you need to know about the outbreak.

Shoppers had a subdued Black Friday with early figures showing the slowest sales growth in at least five years. Instead, YOLO consumers are buying experiences rather than goods, splurging on Taylor Swift concerts, overseas trips and dining out, even as their savings decline.

What’s next for crypto? Here’s what three college dropouts think.

China is ramping up pressure on banks to support struggling real estate developers, signaling President Xi Jinping’s tolerance for the sector’s drag on the economy is nearing its limit.

The foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea are due to meet tomorrow in the South Korean city of Busan to try to revive regular summits of their leaders that have been on hold since 2019.

What does it take to run an iconic sports car company? “You always have to be paranoid,” says Ferrari’s Benedetto Vigna.

Finally, from Dec. 1 China will scrap visas for citizens from Malaysia and five European countries.

