(Bloomberg) -- India’s inflation accelerated in January, breaching the top-end of the central bank’s target for the first time in three months and validating the concern of monetary authorities that price pressures are persistent and must be contained.

The consumer price index rose 6.52% from a year earlier, according to data released by the Statistics Ministry on Monday. That compares with 5.72% in December and 6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Food prices, which make up nearly half the index, increased 5.94%, while ‘fuel and light’ rose 10.84%. Clothing and footwear costs went up 9.08% and housing prices picked up 4.62%, keeping core prices elevated. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel costs, stayed above the 6% mark for the 16th month in a row.

“Today’s data validates RBI’s hawkish rhetoric,” said Rahul Bajoria, Chief Economist of Barclays Bank Plc, adding that elevated food costs stoked prices.

The flare up in price gains puts further Reserve Bank of India tightening on the cards, a move that’s anticipated by economists including those from Goldman Sachs Inc. and Citigroup Inc. India’s central bank last week raised the benchmark rate a sixth time since May to 6.50% and kept the door open for further hikes. RBI will next meet to set the key rate in April.

“We are far from the ‘durable disinflation’ process,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global. “This print will further strengthen RBI’s view that stickiness of core inflation could unmoor inflation expectations and lead to second-round effects in the medium term.”

Authorities “need to see a decisive moderation in inflation,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Feb. 8, with the central bank underscoring the importance of price gains staying within the 2%-6% target band. RBI last year had to write a report to the parliament after missing its 2%-6% headline inflation target for three straight quarters last year.

