(Bloomberg) -- India’s headline inflation rose to a 17-month high, vindicating the central bank’s pivot toward fighting risks to price stability from war in Ukraine.

Consumer prices rose 6.95% in March from a year earlier, the Statistics Ministry said in a statement Tuesday. That’s faster than the 6.1% rise in February, and compares with a 6.40% gain predicted in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Persistent price pressures in the economy, evident from above-target inflation, nudged central bank policy makers last week to acknowledge that price stability required more focus than economic growth. That’s the first time the messaging has changed since the outbreak of coronavirus more than two years ago.

Digging Deeper

Food prices, which comprise about half of the inflation basket, climbed 7.68% in March. Fuel and electricity prices rose 7.52%, while clothing and footwear accelerated 9.4%

The RBI sees price growth accelerating further in the current quarter ending June, with inflation seen averaging 6.3% -- well above its 6% upper tolerance limit. The central bank last week revised its full-year inflation forecast to 5.7% from 4.5% previously, to reflect higher oil prices

In other data, India factory output grew by 1.7% in February from a year ago

