(Bloomberg) -- India’s top diplomat will travel to Iran next week, as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to turn into a regional conflict.

The move comes after the US and UK bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen used by Iran-backed Houthi rebels to launch attacks at commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to be in Tehran on Monday to discuss the growing concerns over the escalating conflict in the Red Sea and the war between Israel and Hamas, according to senior officials in New Delhi who didn’t want to be named because the deliberations are private. Both sides expect frank talks on the issues, the people said.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment.

The Indian foreign minister’s decision to visit Iran comes just hours after he spoke to his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US and India “shared concerns over reckless Houthi attacks in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” according to a US State Department statement, describing the talks. Washington “welcomed increased cooperation with India in defending freedom of navigation in the region,” and “efforts to prevent the conflict’s escalation,” the statement added.

India could potentially play a key role in diffusing the escalating tensions in the Middle East. It has long and historic ties with Iran and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has moved closer to Washington over the past few years. As US competition with China intensifies, it has deepened ties with India, hoping New Delhi can become an economic and diplomatic counterweight to Beijing in Asia.

