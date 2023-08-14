(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit widened last month as exports stayed weak on slowing global demand while the import bill rose due to a weaker local currency.

The gap between exports and imports was at $20.67 billion in July, the Trade Ministry said on Monday. The reading is lower than a deficit of $20.9 billion seen by economists in a Bloomberg survey but is well above a $20.13 billion gap in June.

Exports dropped 15.9% from a year earlier to $32.25 billion in July, while imports stood at $52.92 billion, down 17% from a year ago.

“Global headwinds still there and we are looking to find ways to mitigate that,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters. “Negative export growth in big economies like China impacting India as well.”

The import bill for the world’s third-biggest consumer of oil is getting pricier due to an upswing in international prices and the falling rupee against the dollar.

The crude oil basket has averaged $80.37 a barrel in July compared to $74.93 in June, according to oil ministry data. The rupee slid past 83 to a dollar for the first time since October last year and is seen heading lower amid broader strength in the greenback.

Elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures in developed economies like US and European Union have slowed demand for Indian goods, leading to less shipments.

Services sector exports, driven by information technology and business consulting work, remain a bright spot. Exports from the sector were estimated at $27.17 billion last month.

