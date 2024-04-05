(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s largest opposition party released its political manifesto on Friday, two weeks before the world’s biggest election, promising more employment support and farmer incomes.

The Indian National Congress described what it calls an alternative vision for the country and outlined, what it said, were measures to rectify the damage inflicted on India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto at the party’s Delhi headquarters.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who headed the party committee that drafted the manifesto, decried the lack of jobs and employment opportunities for the country’s population.

Spanning 48 pages, the manifesto included sections on justice for women, farmers, youth, laborers and socially and economically backward members of the society.

The manifesto also included a section on “Defending the Constitution,” saying the country’s “democracy has been reduced to an empty shell” and its institutions have “become subservient to the executive government.”

Gandhi, speaking at the press conference, described the polls as a “fundamentally different election” with the country’s “constitution at risk.” Earlier, party president Kharge described Modi as “autocratic.”

The party, again, lamented the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies and the freezing of some of its bank accounts by the country’s tax agency.

The manifesto outlined plans to boost the economy and said its goal is “full employment.” The Congress party said it intends to fill vacancies in government jobs, will launch an “urban unemployment program,” and aim for better working conditions for people employed in the gig economy.

The party also promised an assured income to farmers through guaranteed minimum prices, loan waivers and immediate support for crop losses. Indian farmers from the states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting for months but have been blocked by the Indian authorities from entering the capital.

Modi made an indirect reference to the release of the opposition’s manifesto Friday, telling an election rally in Rajasthan that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party “does what it says.”

“Unlike other parties, the BJP does not only issue a manifesto,” he said. “We bring pledges.”

The Congress party is part of a political alliance consisting of more than 20 groups. The bloc hopes to peel away votes from the BJP and wrest power from Modi, who’s seeking a third consecutive term.

Gandhi is a key leader in that alliance. The most prominent face of the opposition, he recently walked the length of India to drum up support for the party. The alliance earlier this week held a rally in Delhi where leaders from the bloc gathered to protest the recent arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal — a key member of the alliance — and to demand a free and fair election. The rally was attended by tens of thousands of party workers and supporters.

In the 2014 and 2019 national elections, Congress was decimated by the BJP and reduced to holding just a few dozen seats in the lower house of Parliament. Since then, Modi and the BJP have campaigned on a record of delivering strong economic growth. They’ve also followed through on other key promises like stripping Kashmir’s autonomy and building a controversial Hindu temple.

Apart from India’s unemployment, the Congress party has honed in on inflation, crony capitalism and the widening gap between the nation’s rich and poor.

“Look at the manifesto minutely and you will see a grand future for India in it,” said party president Kharge at the press conference.

