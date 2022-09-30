(Bloomberg) -- India’s capital market regulator approved decisions related to changes in norms for initial public offerings, including additional disclosure norms and optional pre-filling of offer documents.

Issuers looking at raising funds from public offers, whether traditional or new age tech startups, will now be mandated to make disclosures on their key performance indicators and pricing based on past transactions and fund raisings in their offer documents, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a post board meeting statement.

The regulator has been tightening listing norms, especially for new age technology companies, in a series of measures since last year. The move comes after several of the country’s highest-profile startups, including Paytm and Zomato, plunged soon after listing, resulting in massive losses for many retail investors.

The authority introduced pre-filling of offer documents as an optional alternative mechanism for IPOs. Such offer documents will be beneficial for companies that are not absolutely certain of coming out with an offering and want the regulator’s observations, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

“SEBI’s utmost consideration is investor protection and it wants companies to be more transparent and detailed in explaining the basis of their IPO pricing,” Saurabh Tiwari, a partner at DSK Legal, said.

With pre-filling, the regulator will seek to cut several risks including the issuer’s competitors accessing sensitive information before the final offer and impacting pricing on account of time lapses.

“Pre-filling of an offer document will allow the regulator to look at critical parameters regarding the public issue, one stage earlier,” Tiwari said. “One level of scrutiny would have already been done by the regulator before the updated offer document is made public.”

Separately, Sebi scrapped a 60-day norm to determine the open-offer price for state-owned firms, easing pricing rules for divestment of state-owned companies, which will help the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to move faster on its asset-sale program. The move will also help eliminate uncertainties and speculation surrounding the pricing of such offers, as it takes a long time for the stake sale to actually happen after the government’s announcement of the plan.

The regulator also brought mutual fund transactions under the purview of stringent insider trading regulations to prevent misuse of sensitive information by key personnel of such funds. Currently, mutual fund units are excluded from the definition of ‘securities’ under the Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations.

