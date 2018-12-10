(Bloomberg) -- Narendra Modi is facing one of the biggest challenges as India’s prime minister with exit polls suggesting a tighter-than-expected contest in five state elections, potentially hurting his momentum as he seeks re-election in the next six months.

Six major exit polls released Friday showed Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is seen potentially losing ground to rival Congress Party in the key Indian provinces of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- both of which the BJP has ruled for three straight terms. At least four exit polls also predicted the Congress will oust the BJP in Rajasthan, the country’s largest state.

Potential BJP losses in these big states spooked Indian financial markets on Monday, with the S&P BSE Sensex dropping 2 percent, its biggest loss in two months. The yield on the 10-year bond surged 12 basis points to 7.59 percent while the rupee slid 0.7 percent. The rupee is expected to fall further on Tuesday after India’s central bank Governor Urjit Patel resigned unexpectedly following a spat with the government.

A poor showing for the BJP when results are announced on Tuesday could make Modi look weaker, more vulnerable and reliant on regional parties to retain power in the 2019 federal poll. Opposition victories in these states could boost the Congress Party’s momentum and help it to exploit the disenchantment over unemployment and rising social tensions.

“Given the anticipated state election results, Modi will probably have to rely more on, and be more constrained by, a coalition in his second term,” said Eurasia Group senior analyst Sasha Riser-Kositsky, who said he still predicts Modi will get re-elected in 2019.

Today’s Chanakya, which predicted Modi’s landslide win in the 2014 general elections, expects Congress to win in the three main states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Since seizing power in 2014 federal polls, Modi’s party has gone on to win numerous regional victories, bringing the total number of Indian states under its control to 19 out of 29.

Any surprise Congress victories would be a significant morale booster for the main opposition party, which has struggled to raise funds and build an alternative narrative since its worst-ever defeat in 2014. That would help it win over allies and convince them to form a united opposition front to defeat Modi next year.

In May, the BJP effectively won the southern state of Karnataka’s regional polls but failed to prove its majority after Congress teamed up with a local party to seize power. On Monday, opposition parties, including Congress leaders, met in New Delhi to discuss plans to take on the ruling party and Modi in the 2019 polls.

“The BJP is going to lose all three states where they’re in power,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who has authored a Modi biography. Particularly in Madhya Pradesh, he added, people “have tended to underestimate the anger there against the state and the center.”

Two other states are voting as well -- tiny Mizoram in India’s remote northeast and the newly-created state of Telangana, which is likely to re-elect a regional party -- but they are aren’t likely to factor much in the broader contest.

--With assistance from Subhadip Sircar.

To contact the reporters on this story: Iain Marlow in New Delhi at imarlow1@bloomberg.net;Bibhudatta Pradhan in New Delhi at bpradhan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Unni Krishnan, Abhay Singh

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.