(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at COP28 Summit as a court in the Gulf monarchy hears an appeal of eight Indian veterans sentenced to death for alleged espionage, a case that prompted an outpouring of concern over their fate.

“We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar,” Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not release any official statement on the interaction between the two leaders.

The eight Indian veterans, employees of Al Dahra and involved in training the Qatari navy, were sentenced to death in October by the Gulf country’s Court of First Instance for alleged espionage. India’s foreign ministry had expressed “deep shock” at the sentencing.

Inability to swiftly secure the release of the veterans has led to questions about India’s influence at a time when Modi — who is seeking a third term in next year’s federal election — has been championing the country’s rising international prestige and importance.

The death sentences also pose a fresh diplomatic headache for Modi’s government, which is already embroiled in a dispute with Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in that country.

Separately, Washington has also raised concern over the alleged involvement of an Indian government agent in a thwarted attempt to kill another Sikh separatist leader based in the US.

