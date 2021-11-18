(Bloomberg) -- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will scrap the three new farm laws that led to angry street protests by farmers’ groups over the last year.

The legislation will be withdrawn by the end of the month, Modi said in a televised address to the nation on Friday.

“The purpose of the new laws was to strengthen the country’s farmers,especially small farmers,” he said. “We have failed to convince some farmers despite all our efforts.”

