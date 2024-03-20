(Bloomberg) -- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Putin over the phone on Wednesday, weeks ahead of a global peace summit in Switzerland to resolve war in Ukraine, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The South Asian nation will “continue to do everything with its means to support a peaceful solution,” Modi told Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy and reiterated India’s position of resolving Russia’s war in the country through dialog and diplomacy, according to a statement from his office.

The phone-call between the two leaders will also form the background to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visit to India this month. It would be the first high level visit by an Ukraine official to India since Russia’s invasion of the country two years ago.

Switzerland is working toward hosting a global peace summit by the summer, seeking a broad alliance of countries for the peace initiative, including from the so-called Global South. Kuleba will be looking to shore up support for this initiative during his visit, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not be named since the discussions are private.

Ukraine Foreign Minister to Visit India to Shore Up Support (1)

Modi also separately spoke to Russian President Putin discussing future initiatives to “strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” according to a statement. India, with deep economic and political ties with Russia, has consistently pushed for dialog and diplomacy to end the conflict.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.