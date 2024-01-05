(Bloomberg) -- A cargo vessel hijacked off the waters near the Somali coast has been rescued by India’s navy, the shipping company that owns it said.

The Indian destroyer, INS Chennai “successfully rescued” the Liberia-flagged Lila Norfolk and the vessel and its crew are safe, Steve Kunzer, the chief executive officer of Lila Global, said in a statement Friday

No group ever claimed responsibility for the attack or sought a ransom payment.

The hijacking comes as shipping companies are forced to chart longer routes to avoid missile strikes from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea. The Houthis say they are going after any vessels that have a connection with Israel, although those purported links have looked increasingly tenuous.

In the past, Somali pirates have shown they are able to board vessels a long way from the country’s coastline, said Cyrus Modi, an official at the International Maritime Bureau, which monitors piracy. He said he had no knowledge of the specific incident other than the vessel had been boarded and the crew were in the citadel.

The incident took place outside of the area where a ship would normally carry armed guards, according to Ambrey Intelligence, which provides risk management services for ships. On Friday morning the vessel started to drift about 419 miles east of the Hafun, Somalia, Ambrey said.

