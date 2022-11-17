(Bloomberg) -- India’s seasonal festival demand helped spur business and consumption activity in October, even as the impact of a slowing global economy started to materialize.

Four of the eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News showed activity picking up pace from September to October, while one was unchanged and three came in weaker. That kept the needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits steady at 5. The gauge uses the three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in single-month readings.

The reading, which comes ahead of gross domestic product data expected Nov. 30 for the quarter that ended in September, indicates that while demand improved in the first post-pandemic festival season, an all-round economic recovery is still some distance away and risks faltering. That was particularly evident from a fall in exports and an accompanying increase in unemployment.

Below are details of the dashboard:

Business Activity

Purchasing managers’ surveys showed that activity across services and manufacturing sectors improved in October thanks to demand from the Diwali festival. In turn that strengthened the composite gauge. Growth of new orders was at a two-month high.

Exports

Exports declined 16.65% from a year ago in October, the steepest fall since May 2020, data released by the trade ministry showed. The government attributed the decline to a slowdown in the global economy and warned that mounting geopolitical and economic turmoil will have “profound implications” for trade.

Consumer Activity

Although liquidity in the banking system has tightened thanks to the Reserve Bank of India’s interest-rate increases to fight inflation, demand for bank credit climbed to 17.9% as of Oct. 21, a level last seen in 2013. New vehicle registrations surged 48% in the month, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Goods and services tax collections, a measure of consumption in the economy, jumped 24% year-on-year, the second highest rise since its implementation.

Market Sentiment

Electricity consumption, a widely used proxy to gauge demand in industrial and manufacturing sectors, fell from the previous month. Peak demand met at the end of October dropped to 155 gigawatts from 187 gigawatts a month ago. During the festive season, the unemployment rate climbed as the harvest of monsoon-sown crops ended, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt.

