(Bloomberg) -- India’s retail inflation fell below 7% for the first time in three months, helped by tighter monetary policy and cooling global commodity prices.

The consumer-price index for October rose 6.77% from a year earlier, compared with 7.4% in September, according to data released by India’s statistics ministry on Monday. That was in line with the 6.7% estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

While the easing in the headline print offers some respite for the Reserve Bank of India, it isn’t enough to force the central bank to consider pausing interest-rate increases just yet.

The RBI, which met earlier this month to review why it failed to stop inflation from breaching its 2%-6% target band for three straight quarters, sees price gains returning to target by March. The central bank will likely press ahead with its monetary policy tightening next month.

“With inflation staying above 6%, RBI cannot stop raising rates right now,” said Rahul Bajoria, India economist at Barclays Bank Plc. “But with several price indicators showing a moderation in momentum, the size of rate increases could be tempered.”

Data released earlier on Monday showed that wholesale price inflation eased to single digits for the first time in 19 months.

“The near-term inflation outlook is clouded by a few risks such as the recent sequential rise in prices of global commodities, supply disruptions for perishables owing to excess rains and a robust demand for services,” said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA Ltd. The RBI could opt for a 35 basis points rate hike in December, compared to the previous three hikes of 50 basis points each, she said.

Non-food, non-oil core inflation, the stickiness of which has been a sore point for India’s rate setters, was at 6.23%. Clothing and footwear prices rose 10.16%. And prices for housing expanded 4.58% during the month on a year-on-year basis.

Since May, India’s central bank has raised the benchmark policy rate by 190 basis points to 5.90%. Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect the rate to climb to 6.75% by February.

