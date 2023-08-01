Aug 1, 2023
India’s Oil Imports From Russia Extend Decline Ahead of Curbs
(Bloomberg) -- India’s imports of Russian oil dropped for a second month and are expected to slip even further as the key OPEC+ producer starts trimming exports in August to help balance the global market.
Daily volumes fell to 2.09 million barrels last month, down from 2.11 million barrels a day in June, according to Viktor Katona, the head of crude analysis at Kpler. Inbound shipments from Saudi Arabia also dipped, while Iraqi imports rose to a five-month high, preliminary data from the analytics firm show.
However, Russian imports are expected to rebound from October, with volumes potentially rising as high as 2.2 million barrels a day, Katona said. That would coincide with a seasonal demand boost and be a record based on Kpler data.
Russia pledged to reduce its crude exports by 500,000 barrels a day in August, while Saudi Arabia has extended supply cuts as the OPEC+ heavyweights seek to prop up oil prices. However, gains could present a problem for Indian refiners wary of breaching a price cap imposed on Russian flows.
India’s imports of Russia oil could drop to as low as 1.6 million barrels a day this month, according to Katona. That would be the lowest since January.
The Russian volumes imported in July included 70,000 barrels a day of the CPC grade from Kazakhstan, according to Kpler. Shipments of Russia’s flagship Urals climbed to a record 1.6 million barrels a day.
