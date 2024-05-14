(Bloomberg) -- Each day, Bloomberg journalists take you across a selection of towns and cities as they gear up for the big vote.

Hello, I am Anup Roy, Bloomberg’s economy reporter in Mumbai. I grew up 20 kilometers north of Kolkata, the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal, in the storied Sreerampur constituency that is home to India’s first car factory and jute mill. A former Danish colony, Sreerampur has a rich history of education and industry. But dilapidated factories and ruins of old workshops dot the area now. The iconic Ambassador car factory, a symbol of Bengal’s illustrious industrial past, was shuttered and so were most of the jute mills. The constituency has favored firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee’s regional party since 2009. Banerjee, India’s only female chief minister, has successfully thwarted challenges mounted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, desperate to boost its tally in the state. Sreerampur is known to spring surprises, nevertheless, and a sizable migrant population may help Modi’s cause when voting is held on May 20.

Top Stories

Modi’s regime is minting billionaires at a brisk pace, and if he wins a third term, some of these entrepreneurs will be as crucial as storied titans like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in fulfilling his election promises. Bloomberg profiles five under-the-radar billionaires whose names you might not know — but you should.

Read more:

India Election Scenarios Show Greater Downside Risk for Stocks

Modi’s Infrastructure Upgrade to Boost India’s Growth: Economics

Campaign Trail

On Wednesday, Modi will hold a roadshow in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar suburb where 14 people were killed after a giant billboard collapsed during a sudden dust and rainstorm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party alleged that Modi has failed to deliver on his promises for Varanasi, including cleaning up the Ganges. The river, it said, became dirtier despite the government spending 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) on its rejuvenation.

Global Media

The Guardian reported about accusations that the BJP is using intimidation tactics in Indian elections.

Who Votes This Week?

India’s mammoth election runs through June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4. This map from the Election Commission of India shows which constituencies vote when.

Related News

TOP ELECIN for top India election stories; readers on the app click BTDY ELECIN

NI BGOVBANDB The Ballots & Boundaries newsletter

NI BTDC Podcast on Money, Power, and Politics

Indians have started voting in the world’s biggest election. Understand how money and business intersect with politics and power by following Bloomberg India’s channel on WhatsApp, and sign up for the weekly India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Supriya Batra.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.