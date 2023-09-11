(Bloomberg) -- Indian leasing company OPC Asset Solutions Pvt Ltd is in talks to issue debt securities in a structured credit deal for as much as 50 billion rupees ($603 million) involving Reliance Retail Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the plan, OPC would sell the securities by securitizing rental income from India’s largest retailer, part of the empire of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. OPC would then use proceeds of the sale to purchase equipment and lease it to Reliance Retail, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing a private matter.

The market for securitized products is expanding quickly in India, with faster credit growth at shadow lenders and a recovery of the economy after the pandemic driving up volumes, according to CRISIL Ratings.

The deal would help Reliance lower its capital expenditure, as it it takes on global rivals including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc., who are trying hard to establish a toe hold in India’s highly competitive retail sector dominated by mom-and-pop stores.

The transaction has not yet been finalized and the terms could still change. Reliance Retail declined to comment while OPC didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s email and text message seeking comment.

