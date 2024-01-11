(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s main political opposition party Wednesday “respectfully” declined to attend one of the most important religious and political events of the year, months before the country heads to the polls.

In a statement, the Indian National Congress said that its senior leaders would not be attending the inauguration ceremony of the controversial Ram temple in Ayodhya on Jan. 22. “Lord Ram is worshiped by millions in our country,” read the party statement. “Religion is a personal matter.”

The Congress Party described the inauguration of an “incomplete” temple — work continues frenetically to finish the inner section of the temple, including projects to spruce up the city’s infrastructure — as a BJP bid for electoral gain.

The BJP has called for the temple’s construction in every election manifesto for years, after Hindu extremists tore down an existing mosque on the same site in 1992. India’s Supreme Court ordered the entire site handed over to a Hindu trust to build the temple in 2019. Construction of the temple began in 2020 with a groundbreaking ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ayodhya and the Ram temple has been a BJP issue and they are the ones that made it into a political issue,” said Arati Jerath, a New Delhi-based author and political analyst. “The Congress really had no option but to decline the invitation. Why should the Congress, as a political party, participate in an event which is so clearly a political event, which the BJP hopes will be an election winner?” she added.

A BJP spokesperson described the Congress Party’s refusal to attend the ceremony as a plan “to hurt the beliefs of Indians, a conspiracy to insult them.” The official went on to add that India’s citizens “will never forgive this politics of hatred by the Congress.”

Modi will be present at the inauguration alongside other senior BJP leaders. Political leaders from other parties, prominent businessmen and showbiz and sports celebrities are all believed to be on the invite list for the temple’s consecration ceremony.

