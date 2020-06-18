(Bloomberg) -- India’s credit rating outlook was cut to negative from stable by Fitch Ratings Ltd., citing the economy’s weakening growth outlook and increased challenges with public debt levels.

Fitch cited challenges associated with a high public-debt burden for the move, while affirming the nation’s foreign issuer rating at BBB-, the lowest investment grade score. It expects India’s economic activity to contract by 5% in the fiscal year ending March 2021 on account of the strict lockdown measures imposed to contain Covid-19.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.