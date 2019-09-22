(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage for a rock-star-like show where the Indian leader endorsed him in an address to more than 50,000 Indian Americans -- an influential voter base -- in Houston, Texas.

Modi said Trump told him during their first meeting that India has a “true friend” in the White House, and the U.S. leader’s presence at the event is proof of that. He also said he admired Trump’s “sense of leadership” and taking ties between the two nations to a new level.

Indian form a fifth of 20 million Asian-American voters.

