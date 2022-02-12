(Bloomberg) -- India’s federal police charged the founders of ABG Shipyard Ltd. and the company for allegedly causing a loss of about 228.4 billion rupees ($3 billion) to banks, including the nation’s largest lender State Bank of India and private sector ICICI Bank Ltd.

The ship-building company allegedly cheated a consortium of 28 banks and diverted the loans given by the lenders, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Sunday. The federal agency said it acted on a compliant from the SBI.

Searches were conducted at the premises of ABG Shipyard and its directors, leading “to recovery of incriminating documents”, the CBI said, adding that the “investigation is continuing”.

Officials at ABG Shipyard were not available to comment outside office hours on Sunday.

The struggling company, which was a major player in India’s ship-building industry, was among the “dirty dozen” referred by the Reserve Bank of India to be taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in 2016.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.