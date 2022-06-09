(Bloomberg) -- India’s police will investigate two former officials of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for their remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad, which has angered key Middle Eastern trading partners and triggered clashes in parts of the South Asian country.

The Delhi police said in a tweet two initial probes have been registered against “those trying to disrupt public tranquility & inciting people on divisive lines.” A total of nine people will be probed, including the ex-BJP officials, a Muslim journalist and a Hindu right-wing activist for posting content with the intention of inciting violence and hurting religious sentiments, local media reported.

The investigations come after several Middle Eastern countries condemned the remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam, which were made on two separate occasions during a TV debate and a social media exchange. The two sanctioned party members have said they were trying to defend attacks on Hinduism.

In India, clashes between Hindus and Muslims erupted last Friday in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh over a call to shut down markets in protest against one of the former BJP officials for her comments against the Prophet, who is widely revered in Islam.

Police have since arrested 51 people for their role in the clashes which according were a part of “pre-planned riots” conspiracy, Economic Times reported.

The controversy is a reflection of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India, which has become a key part of the BJP’s plan to push its Hindu nationalist agenda. Modi and the BJP have fast-tracked a Hindu nationalist agenda after winning a sweeping mandate for a second term in 2019 and have retained the support of voters with a strong victory in a recent state election in March.

