(Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers turned hawkish, pledging to start withdrawing surplus funds from the financial system, as they take the first step towards an interest rate hike aimed at checking inflation that has breached the central bank’s targeted range.

Minutes from the April 6-8 meeting showed that all the six members led by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das were unanimously concerned about growing inflationary pressures. Inflation in India has stayed above the RBI’s 2%-6% range for the first three months of 2022, driven by global supply chain problems, higher food prices and a surge in energy costs.

As a result, even though the MPC members voted to keep policy rates unchanged at 4% at the meeting, they signaled to markets that the RBI would start normalizing its ultra-loose monetary policy set to support the economy hurt badly the pandemic.

“While the risks to domestic growth call for continued accommodative monetary policy, inflationary pressures necessitate monetary policy action,” Das said. “The circumstances warrant prioritizing inflation and anchoring of inflation expectations in the sequence of objectives to safeguard macroeconomic and financial stability, while being mindful of the ongoing growth recovery.”

Heightened geopolitical tensions due to the war in Ukraine has clouded the inflation outlook for central banks across the globe. Higher food and fuel prices have forced Indian rate-setters to raise their inflation forecast to 5.7% from 4.5% for the current fiscal. That meant the RBI dropping its pledge to support growth “as long as necessary” for the first time since late 2019.

Here are some excerpts from the minutes:

Michael Patra, deputy governor at RBI believes that the worst fears on inflation were materializing. “The view that increasingly occupies center-stage is that irrespective of whether supply bottlenecks are the driver or pent-up demand, it will become more difficult to tame inflation the longer the fight is delayed,” Patra said.

Shashanka Bhide, an external member in the panel, said sharp changes in the global economic environment that have now unfolded require a reconsideration of the economic outlook and policy response.

Jayanth Rama Varma, an external member in the panel and the lone dissenter on the policy stance for the last several meetings, said any forward guidance would tie the MPC’s hands on future action.

“It is necessary to communicate clearly that in future meetings, the MPC would consider itself completely free to take any action on the policy rates that may be warranted by the data that becomes available in the coming week,” he said.

Mridul Saggar, an executive director at RBI, said the right usage of varied tools should bring back inflation closer to the target later without much growth sacrifice.

Ashima Goyal, a dovish member on the panel said it was time to withdraw crisis time accommodation and move towards a neutral rate. “As long as rates remain below this, it is still not a tightening regime. When rates are below neutral because of excess crisis related accommodation, the initial rise only takes them towards neutral.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.