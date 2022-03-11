(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank, founded by One 97 Communications Ltd’s. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, from accepting new customers, and ordered it to conduct a comprehensive audit of its information technology-systems.

“This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank,” the central bank, which is also the regulator of the nation’s banking sector, said in a statement on Friday.

Paytm Payments Bank, started its operation in November 2017 after getting its license in 2015. Sharma spearheads the bank’s strategy and vision, according to its website, and has played a vital role in the evolution of mobile payments in India.

One 97 Communications Ltd. raised $2.5 billion in its IPO but a 27% plunge in its Nov. 18 debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. The stock is now down nearly 64% from its issue price of 2,150 rupees.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.