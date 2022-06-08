(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank raised the key interest rate for a second straight month to rein in prices that have been running above its target band since the beginning of this year.

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate setting panel voted to raise the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%. Of the 41 economists in a Bloomberg survey, 17 expected a 50 basis point hike, while the rest penciled in increases ranging from 25 basis points to 75 basis points.

“Inflation has steeply increased beyond the upper tolerance level,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in an online briefing. He said food, energy and commodity prices remain elevated. The RBI targets inflation between 2%-6%.

The decision comes as central banks worldwide grapple with worse-than-anticipated inflation driven by supply chain disruptions, virus lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. India joins more than 60 monetary authorities, including the Federal Reserve, to have raised rates this year.

Wednesday’s move follows coordinated fiscal and monetary actions by Indian policymakers, including a surprise off-cycle hike in May and a $26 billion package to ease price pressures. India’s CPI accelerated to the highest in eight years in April, while producer price inflation hit a three-decade high last month.

