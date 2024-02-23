(Bloomberg) -- India’s banking regulator has asked a homegrown payments network to consider Paytm’s plea to become a platform for peer-to-peer payments so that its business can continue, a sign the Reserve Bank of India is easing its stance.

The RBI has advised the National Payments Corporation of India “to examine the request” of One97 Communications Ltd. to become a platform that processes transactions of other banks so that users can continue to make peer-to-peer payments via the Paytm app, the central bank said in a statement Friday, referring to Paytm’s parent company.

One97 Communications has so far relied on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. to process a bulk of its transactions including those done by customers using NPCI’s network. But recent curbs imposed by the RBI prohibit Paytm bank, which is part of Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s fintech empire but not owned by One97, from processing new payments after March 15. That has led Paytm to search for new bank partners to run its payments and financial services business.

On Jan. 31, the banking watchdog barred Paytm bank from accepting fresh credits in its customer accounts or mobile wallets after Feb. 29, dealing a massive blow to Paytm’s overall financial and payments services business. It later gave the restricted bank, which can take deposits but cannot lend, another fortnight to wind down much of its business.

State-backed NPCI’s Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, is a pioneering system that allows users to make instant money transfers by linking banks with fintech apps such as Paytm, Walmart Inc.-owned PhonePe and Google’s GPay. It’s helped hundreds of millions of Indians who don’t use credit cards to make digital payments. In January, UPI processed transactions worth 18.41 trillion rupees ($222 billion).

On Friday, the banking regulator also asked NPCI to ensure UPI users of the Paytm app continue to avail the service seamlessly. The NPCI could allow four to five banks to power UPI transactions on the Paytm app, the central bank added.

The actions are “undertaken in the sole interest of protecting the customers and payment system from any possible disruptions,” the RBI said in its statement.

The RBI’s directions suggest Paytm could continue to grow its fintech services and products business, despite the disruption to its payments bank.

Separately, Paytm has tied up with Axis Bank Ltd. to replace Paytm Payments Bank as the backbone for its merchant payments settlement business.

