(Bloomberg) -- India’s financial sector regulator on Wednesday directed Bajaj Finance Ltd., the country’s largest shadow bank, to stop using two of its lending products, citing non-adherence to digital lending guidelines.

While banning ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card,’ the Reserve Bank of India, which is also the regulator of banks and shadow lenders, said in a statement, that the company didn’t issue key fact statements to borrowers for the lending products. There were also deficiencies with respect to other digital loans sanctioned by the company, the RBI said.

The supervisory restrictions will be reviewed after Bajaj Finance rectifies the deficiencies, the banking regulator said.

