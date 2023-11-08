(Bloomberg) -- Mumbai’s civic body, the country’s richest, is closing some gold and silver melting units in the city to clear up air pollution ahead of the biggest Hindu festival Diwali this weekend.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. has demolished the chimneys of four units in some areas of South Mumbai, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The area includes Zaveri Bazaar, the country’s biggest gold jewelry market buzzing with customers during the festival and wedding seasons.

These small-scale units melt old gold and silver in a furnace, releasing smoke that can pose a health hazard without scientific treatment, the Press Trust of India said in a report.

Authorities are taking such measures due to surging levels of particulate matter 2.5 — tiny airborne particles associated with heart and respiratory conditions — exacerbated by large-scale construction projects in the city, that have also worsened road traffic, BMC said last month.

