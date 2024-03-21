(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s economic activity increased in March, boosted by gains in the manufacturing sector, a flash survey by HSBC Holdings Plc showed.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to a 16-year high of 59.2 from 56.9 in February. That helped to boost the composite index to 61.3 this month. The services purchasing managers’ index eased marginally to 60.3 from 60.6 in February.

The indexes are based on preliminary survey results and the final PMI data will be published next month. A reading above 50 indicates expansion compared with the previous month, while a print below that indicates contraction in activity.

Strong domestic and export orders helped to boost manufacturing in the month, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said in a statement.

Businesses increased input purchased and invested in more workers, HSBC said. Anecdotal evidence showed increased new orders for manufacturing and services exports coming from several regions, it said.

Asia’s third-largest economy logged a blowout growth rate of 8.4% in the final three months of last year, although the figures were boosted by one-off items. The government expects the economy will expand 7% in the fiscal year beginning April, making it one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

