(Bloomberg) -- It feels like every country in the world is figuring out how they want to regulate crypto — or if they’ll even allow it to exist at all. India is seen as one of the fastest-growing markets for crypto trading, something its government isn’t too keen about. Bloomberg reporter Sidhartha Shukla joins me today to discuss India’s complicated history of crypto regulation, why they’re turning to taxes to curb speculation on the asset classes, and the potential lessons for other countries.

