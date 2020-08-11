(Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark equity index rose, in line with peers in Asia, as investors weighed the prospect of business recovery against the pace of new coronavirus infections.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.7% to 38,434.13 as of 10:06 a.m. in Mumbai, set for its longest stretch of gains in three weeks. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also advanced 0.6%.

India’s stimulus measures aimed at cushioning the effect of lockdown measures on the economy has helped slow a slide in corporate credit quality, according to a review of downgrades by India’s four main credit assessors.

Read: Record Stimulus Slows Credit Downgrades of Indian Companies

“The positive momentum may continue until some negative event or news emerges,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Mumbai-based Samco Securities Ltd.

Foreign investors have bought net $1.3 billion of local shares this month through August 7 as inflows continue into a fourth month. Still, a steady increase in new coronavirus infections continues to curb business activity, with the economy on course for its first contraction in 40 years.

Read: Early Signs of India Economic Recovery Wane as Virus Surges

As earnings continue, 24 of the 37 Nifty 50-member companies that have announced results so far have beaten or matched estimates. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. are among companies announcing results today.

The rupee strengthened 0.1% to 74.8325 per U.S. dollar, while the yield on 10-year government bonds was little changed at 5.90%.

The Numbers

All but one of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of metal companies

ICICI Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the Sensex gain and had the largest move, increasing 2.5%; the bank plans to raise $2 billion from a share sale to strengthen its capital base

Titan Co Ltd. dropped 3% and was the biggest drag on the index after the company reported a quarterly net loss that was wider than analysts’ consensus estimate.

