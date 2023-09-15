(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index is poised for its longest streak of gains since October 2007, boosted by optimism over corporate earnings and steady net buying from domestic and global funds. The key stock gauge hasn’t seen a single down day in September, eyeing an 11th session of rise Friday despite concerns over stretched valuations.

Read: Foreign Funds Reverse $17 Billion Record India Stocks Exodus

Solid growth in corporate earnings so far and a positive outlook over the next three years have kept sentiment “buoyant,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s Head of Research Gautam Duggad wrote in a note. The broker sees India’s corporate earnings growing 19% annually through fiscal 2026.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.