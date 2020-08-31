(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose, with the benchmark index set for its longest stretch of gains since November ahead of the nation’s quarterly economic report later today. Reliance Industries Ltd. gave key gauges a boost after saying it will buy Future Group units to bolster its retail business.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed for a seventh day, adding 1% to 39,848.68 as of 10:02 a.m. in Mumbai. Its 23% advance since May hasn’t been bettered since the four months through August 2016. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.9% today. Foreign investors bought net $6.4 billion of India stocks this month through August 27, set for the most in a decade.

India’s two main equity measures are closing in on record high levels touched in January after rebounding from a coronavirus pandemic-triggered sell off in March even as the nation faces its worst ever quarterly contraction in gross domestic product due to disruptions caused by lockdowns. The economic scorecard is scheduled after markets close today.

“Investors are already discounting the economic data,” said Kranthi Bathini, Mumbai-based equity strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt.“We are now driven by global cues and steady flows.”

Reliance Industries Ltd., the nation’s largest company by market capitalization, climbed 1.6%, and was the biggest contributor to both the Sensex and Nifty advances Monday. It’s paying 247.1 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) to buy retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group.

The yield on India’s 10-year government bonds was little changed at 6.1%, while the rupee strengthened 0.2% to 73.2650 per U.S. dollar.

Along with the economic malaise, coronavirus infections continue to soar in the South Asian nation, with daily cases reaching a global record for daily cases. Still, almost two-thirds of Nifty 50 index-members that have reported quarterly earnings this season have posted results that met or exceeded analyst estimates. The three remaining companies yet to report have until Sept. 15 to file their statements.

The Numbers

All except two of 19 sectoral indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, led by a gauge of lenders

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. was among the largest gainers on the on the Sensex with a 2.7% advance

