(Bloomberg) -- A sharp drop in crude oil prices helped drive India stocks higher, with the benchmark index on course for its longest run of gains since late July.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose for a seventh straight session, climbing 0.4 percent to 36,486.65 as of 10:10 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.5 percent.

The price of brent crude, the nation’s biggest import, has slipped more than 6 percent so far this week. It was trading slightly higher at $56.43 a barrel on Wednesday, still close to the 14-month low it touched in the last session. Lower oil prices help reduce input costs for a number of sectors including aviation, paints and chemicals. Its benign impact on inflation helps keep a lid on manufacturing costs as well.

The Numbers

Fifteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of realty companies.

ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. gave the biggest boosts to the benchmark, while Asian Paints Ltd. was the top performer on the gauge.

Reliance Communications Ltd. plunged as much as 13% after a report that India has rejected its deal to trade airwaves.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. rose as much as 11% after winning an expressway contract.

Strategic View

“The decline in crude prices is very bullish for small and mid-cap companies that had seen a sharp fall,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities Ltd. in Mumbai. “Lower oil prices address the market concern on margins and earnings, and the small and mid-cap segment now offers great value.”

“A declining trend for crude and a rising rupee can help wipe our current account deficit,” Sofat said. “With the central bank announcing more open market operations to buy bonds, improved liquidity will also help push consumer credit.”

