(Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark stock index fell for a second day as concern that the rising price of crude oil, the nation’s biggest import, may dampen the outlook for Asia’s third-biggest economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.6 percent to 38,901.03 as of 10:29 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index slipped 0.7 percent. The price of brent crude oil rose to the highest level in almost six months as the U.S. government was said to be planning to eliminate sanction waivers that allowed buyers to import Iranian crude.

Foreign investors have pumped more than $7.5 billion into India stocks so far this year on expectations that interest rate cuts and the prospective re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will support earnings growth. Votes in the general election that started April 11 will be counted on May 23. India’s earnings season is underway with five of the 49 Nifty companies that have reported earnings so far either beating or matching estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The spike in the prices of crude oil may weigh on markets at higher levels, said Sameer Kalra, president at Mumbai-based advisory Target Investing. On the other hand, a better-than expected earnings season so far will help stocks “to hold on to the valuations and keep the flow momentum.”

"At this juncture, one needs to be extremely stock specific by following a proper exit strategy,” Sameet Chavan, a technical analyst at Angel Broking Ltd., wrote in a note on Saturday.

Seventeen of the the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by a gauge of oil and gas stocks.

Yes Bank Ltd. fell the most on the benchmark gauge while software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose, tracking weakness in the local currency.

Twenty five of the 31 Sensex members and 42 of the 50 Nifty companies declined.

Jet Airways India Ltd. slumped for a second day after the carrier suspended all its flights.

