(Bloomberg) -- India stocks fluctuated after the benchmark equity index closed Tuesday at its highest level in over five months.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.2 percent to 37,612.06.77 as of 9:37 a.m. in Mumbai after falling by the same magnitude. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also swung between gains and losses of 0.2 percent.

Both indexes are headed for monthly gains amid optimism Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government may win another term when election results are announced in May, with a rise in nationalistic sentiment seen by some investors as boosting its prospects.

Strategist View

“Profit booking is expected after two sessions of strong gains but we believe the positive sentiment around rising possibility of a second term for the current government will offset any sharp decline,” said Ritesh Ashar, chief strategy officer at Mumbai-based Kifs Trade Capital Pvt. Ltd. “Volatility is a given but strong stock and sector specific buying will remain intact.”

The Numbers

Eleven of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined led by a gauge of oil and gas companies.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank Ltd. were among the biggest drags on the benchmark gauge.

Spicejet Ltd. slipped as much as 8% after it suspended operations of 737 MAX on the regulator’s order.

Analyst Notes/ Market-Related Stories

Big Is Beautiful for $2 Billion Advisor as India Elections Near

Bharat Forge Rated New Sell at Ambit; PT 394 Rupees

To contact the reporter on this story: Nupur Acharya in Mumbai at nacharya7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.