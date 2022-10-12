(Bloomberg) -- India’s retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high in September, driven by higher food prices, highlighting the central bank’s challenges in cooling price gains within its target.

Consumer prices rose 7.4% last month from a year earlier, data released by the Statistics Ministry showed Wednesday. That compares with an estimate of a 7.36% gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists and a 7% August print.

Price gains remain elevated as erratic rainfall drove costs of vegetables and cereals higher, offsetting the benefits of declining prices elsewhere. Food prices, which comprise about half of the inflation basket, rose 8.6% in September, while fuel and electricity prices increased 10.39% from a year ago, according to the data. Clothing and footwear prices jumped 10.17%.

RBI to Stay Hawkish Even as Inflation Likely Peaked, DBS Says

The decline in the rupee, which tested fresh lows last week, also stoked imported prices. The latest reading may convince the Reserve Bank of India, which has raised its benchmark rate by 190 basis point this year, to stay hawkish when it holds its next policy review on Dec. 7.

“The September increase in India’s inflation rate likely marks the peak in the current cycle,” said Abhishek Gupta of Bloomberg Economics, pegging a 35 basis point hike in the next policy review and another 25 basis point raise in February.

As price gains stayed above RBI’s target for three quarters in a row, under the inflation-targeting framework, the central bank will have to provide the federal government an explanation on why it missed the goal.

Meanwhile, industrial output fell 0.8% in August from a year ago, data released separately by the Statistics Ministry showed. That compares with the survey estimate of a 1.7% increase and a 2.4% growth in July.

