(Bloomberg) -- India’s services activity recovered some lost momentum in October despite inflationary pressures, buoyed by strong domestic demand that boosted growth in new work and supported hiring activity.

The S&P Global India Purchasing Managers Index for services rose to 55.1 last month from a six-month low of 54.3 in September, data showed Thursday. A number above 50 reflects an expansion in activity, while anything below depicts contraction.

“Optimism towards a more positive environment boosted job creation in October, as service providers sought to adjust capacities to accommodate for expected increases in new work,” said Pollyanna De Lima, an economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity improved to the highest in close to eight years.”

October data showed that the domestic market was the main source of new business gains, as foreign sales decreased further, the report said. The services sector also picked up pace amid India’s festive season last month as shoppers splurged, boosting consumption.

However, companies reported greater operating expenses in October, stretching the current sequence of inflation to 28 months, according to S&P Global.

“Many companies indicated that higher food, fuel and retail prices pushed up their overall expenses in October. With some of this additional cost burden shared with customers, prices charged for the provision of services likewise rose,” added De Lima.

Inflation in India has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band since the start of this year. The RBI has raised its key interest rate by 190 basis points since May to tame prices and support the weak currency.

