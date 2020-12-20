(Bloomberg) -- India’s stock benchmark fell, snapping a six-day climb, as investors assessed heady valuations and new virus cases ahead of the winter holidays.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.3% to 46,800.58 as of 9:33 a.m. in Mumbai Monday, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell by a similar magnitude. Both indexes extended record highs with rises of almost 2% last week, marking their longest weekly winning streaks since April 2019.

Street earnings growth expectations are high and market valuations are at a peak at a time that prospects of growth revival aren’t robust enough, Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Saion Mukherjee said in a note published Saturday.

“The impact of the pandemic on consumers is large, and credit growth and spreads are far from indicating a sanguine outlook,” he wrote.

Virus infections have crossed the 10 million mark in the world’s second-largest hotspot as India awaits several emergency vaccine approvals. Meanwhile, monetary policy members unanimously voted to keep interest rates lower to battle a recession, overlooking high inflation, according to minutes of the Dec. 2-4 meeting released Friday.

The Numbers

Fifteen out of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with a gauge of banking stocks falling the most

Twenty four Sensex shares fell, while six rose Housing Development Finance Corp. was the biggest drag on the index and dropped 1.7%, while Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed most to the index advance, rising 0.8%



Related Stories

Indian Rates Unappetizing on Sustained Food Price Pressure

Honda Said to Shut India Plant and Reduce Four-Wheeler Output

India May Invite Bids for Shipping Corp Disinvestment, BS Says

IPhone Maker Slides After Riot Spurs Apple to Suspend Business

India May Further Extend Suspension of Bankruptcy Filings: ET

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.