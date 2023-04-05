(Bloomberg) -- India’s T20 league cricket tournament is seen boosting earnings for fantasy sports, buoyed by demand from the country’s mid-sized cities, according to Redseer Management Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Revenues are likely to grow as much as 35%, or 31 billion rupees ($378 million) compared to last year, while transacting virtual users may increase 25% to 30% during the current season of the Indian Premier League, which kicked off last week, according to a report published by Bengaluru-based Redseer on Wednesday.

The consultancy estimates that average revenue per user for fantasy sports may rise to 440 rupees during the current season, from 410 rupees last year.

The tournament’s wild popularity, along with increased internet access and penetration is making it easier for millions of Indians to use gaming platforms. About 80% of users come from outside the country’s major cities, according Redseer.

