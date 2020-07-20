(Bloomberg) -- IndiGo, one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, will cut 10% of its workforce in a retreat forced by the coronavirus outbreak that’s upended travel around the world.

The Indian carrier, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., said in a statement Monday that the virus made it “impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices.”

The outbreak has wrought an unprecedented travel slump, stifling tourism and forcing businesses to cut back on non-essential trips. Airlines from Africa to Australia, have been forced to enter administration or shut down as the main source of cash flow dries up. Others are struggling to manage cash outflows.

Indigo didn’t specify the number of employees impacted. It had more than 23,500 employees at the end of March last year.

India’s biggest airline, with more than 50% share in the local market, has been viewed as one of the healthier carriers, with enough liquidity to withstand a downturn for several months. The carrier, owned by billionaires Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, is the biggest customer in the world for Airbus SE’s best-selling A320neo jets.

Those losing their posts will be paid severance equivalent to at least three months of salary and other benefits, Indigo said.

“The current pandemic has impacted many industries around the world, amongst which aviation has been one of the sectors that has been impacted the hardest,” IndiGo said. “This is indeed a very unfortunate turn of events from the optimistic growth trajectory we had carved out for ourselves just six months ago; but this pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our best laid plans.”

(Updates with comment in second paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.