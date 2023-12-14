(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s November wholesale price climbed for the first time in eight months on costlier food, validating the central bank’s worries on stickier inflation.

The wholesale price index climbed 0.26% from a year ago period, the trade ministry said, against the median estimate of 0% in a Bloomberg survey of 21 analysts. Producer prices contracted 0.52% in October.

The producer price reading follows a jump in consumer prices, which were driven by higher food costs. The rise in WPI was “primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, minerals, machinery and equipment, computer, electronics and optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The acceleration in producer inflation comes despite a moderation in global oil prices last month amid subdued global demand for inputs that had lowered price pressures for manufacturers to a 40-month low, according to estimates by S&P Global.

The expansion in producer and consumer prices may give the central bank enough reason to keep interest rates higher for longer. But the US Fed’s signal of a pivot to rate cuts next year might provide some wiggle room for the Reserve Bank of India without leading to significant pressure on the rupee.

