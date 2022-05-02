52m ago
India’s WinAir to Buy 79% Stake in Regional Carrier TruJet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- WinAir, India’s first parallel airline that utilizes equipment and flying permit of another operator, will acquire a 79% stake in regional carrier TruJet for 2 billion rupees ($26 million).
WinAir said in a statement that it will take over the management and operations of TruJet, operated by Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. By December, TruJet will fly 17 aircraft a day and have three ATR-600 planes as a backup, it said.
Umesh Vankayalapati will remain the management director of TruJet, which has 650 employees, according to the statement. WinAir will roll out scheduled commuter operations soon.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.