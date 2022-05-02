(Bloomberg) -- WinAir, India’s first parallel airline that utilizes equipment and flying permit of another operator, will acquire a 79% stake in regional carrier TruJet for 2 billion rupees ($26 million).

WinAir said in a statement that it will take over the management and operations of TruJet, operated by Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. By December, TruJet will fly 17 aircraft a day and have three ATR-600 planes as a backup, it said.

Umesh Vankayalapati will remain the management director of TruJet, which has 650 employees, according to the statement. WinAir will roll out scheduled commuter operations soon.

